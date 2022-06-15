Vehicle of interest not connected to case of remains of young girl in dumpster, police say

A vehicle of interest has no connection to a case involving the remains of young girl found in a Rosedale dumpster, Toronto police say.

In early June, police released an image of the vehicle: a dark coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV, model year 2011 – 2014.

But officers have since located the car and spoken to the driver, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

"It was determined the vehicle and driver have no connection to the investigation," police said.

Insp. Hank Idsinga said the vehicle had been captured on video stopping in the area of the dumpster on April 28 at 10:26 p.m.

On May 2, police were called to the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue, north of Bloor Street East, around 4:45 p.m.

In a dumpster in that area, the girl's body was found wrapped in a crocheted blanket inside a plastic bag, which was wrapped in a colourful blanket.

On June 7, police released composite sketches of the girl.

Police are urging the public to concentrate on those sketches in the hopes that someone recognizes her and helps police to identify her.

An Ontario Provincial Police forensic artist, who composes drawings for the Coroner's Office, did the sketches.

Police have described the girl as Black, three feet and six inches tall, with curly hair sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and tied with black and blue elastics.

Police believe she is between four to seven years old, adding that she had all her teeth when her body was found.

