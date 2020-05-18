Skip to Main Content
Vehicle crashes into Brampton pond, male seen running away
The Peel Regional Police marine unit is in a residential area to pull a vehicle out of a pond.

Police tape near a pond in the Valleyway Drive and Cirillo Street area of Brampton. Officers were called to the area early Monday morning after a vehicle went into the water. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Valleyway Drive and Cirillo Street in Brampton early on Monday morning after a vehicle went into a pond. 

According to police, the call came in at about 2:30 a.m. They say one male occupant of the vehicle was seen running away, but can't say if there was anyone else in the car when it went into the water. 

The police force's marine unit is responsible for pulling out the car. Meanwhile, officers are canvassing for witnesses who may have seen the crash. 

The Peel Regional Police underwater search and recovery truck at the scene. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

The pond is located in a residential area not far from the intersection of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway. 

 

