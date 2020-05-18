Vehicle crashes into Brampton pond, male seen running away

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Valleyway Drive and Cirillo Street in Brampton early on Monday morning after a vehicle went into a pond.

According to police, the call came in at about 2:30 a.m. They say one male occupant of the vehicle was seen running away, but can't say if there was anyone else in the car when it went into the water.

MVC - Veh. into a Pond<br>Valleyway Dr and Cirillo St, Brampton<br>P200157187<br>- c/r 0231hrs<br>- single veh.<br>- heavy Police and Fire presence<br>in attempt to recover veh.<br>- one occupant seen fleeing area<br>- police canvassing for witness<br>Anyone with information contact 905-453-3311 ext. 2200 —@PeelPolice

The police force's marine unit is responsible for pulling out the car. Meanwhile, officers are canvassing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

The Peel Regional Police underwater search and recovery truck at the scene. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

The pond is located in a residential area not far from the intersection of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway.