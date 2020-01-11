Man, 28, wounded by Peel police has died in hospital, SIU says

Ontario's police watchdog says a man, 28, shot by Peel police in Mississauga on Tuesday has died of his injuries in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit said the man's name will not be released at the request of his family. The SIU said the man died on Friday.

According to Peel police, the man crashed a vehicle into a garage after he was shot. The shooting happened in the area of Southampton Drive and Aquinas Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue West and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Peel police said the incident began when undercover officers from its street crimes unit investigated a vehicle because of suspected drug activity at about 7:45 p.m. Officers found the man, who the SIU said was considered a person of interest, in the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove at the officers when police approached.

"One of the officers fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the driver. And the vehicle then drove into a garage in the townhouse complex just behind me," Const. Sarah Patten told reporters near the crash scene.

In a news release on Tuesday, the SIU said: "There was an interaction and one officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle multiple times."

Peel paramedics took the man to a trauma centre. No one else was injured.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU is called in whenever someone is injured in a confrontation with police, or there is an allegation of sexual assault against an officer.