Man critically hurt after vehicle crashes into garage, shots fired by police

A man is in life-threatening condition after a vehicle crashed into a garage in Mississauga on Tuesday night and shots were fired by police.

Peel police say the crash happened in the area of Southampton Drive and Aquinas Avenue, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West. Officers were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, confirmed there was a police shooting.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been contacted but has not yet begun an investigation, according to police. The SIU is called in whenever someone is injured in a confrontation with police, or there is an allegation of sexual assault against an officer.

Police have closed the southbound lane of Winston Churchill in the area as officers investigate.