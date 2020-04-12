Driver slightly hurt in transport truck fire that has closed Highway 401 in Mississauga

Highway 401 is closed in both directions for a stretch in Mississauga due to a transport truck crash and fire on Sunday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The driver suffered a "very minor" cut to the hand but the truck sustained massive damage, according to the OPP's Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for its highway safety division.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries," Schmidt said in a tweet.

The highway remains closed eastbound and westbound between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Erin Mills Parkway as crews clean up the debris. All lanes are blocked.

The truck is lying on its side as firefighters from Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services continue to spray water on it.

Clean up may take some time. Hwy401 EB and WB closed between Winston Churchill and Erin Mills after transport fire

Schmidt said the transport truck driver, travelling westbound, lost control just past Erin Mills Parkway and crashed into a "crash cushion" or concrete barrier, then his vehicle rolled over in a construction zone on Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The truck was carrying large rolls of paper that caught fire and smouldered. The concrete barrier or wall was broken in several places and sections were pushed nearly into the ditch.

The crash also caused a grass fire. Firefighters had to drag hoses over a ditch to connect to the nearest hydrant.

Schmidt said cleanup will take some time and motorists should expect delays.

"No traffic is getting through anytime soon," Schmidt said. "It will take some time."

Police and paramedics from Peel region are also on the scene.