Fire in Eaton Centre parking garage closes stretch of Queen Street, Toronto police investigating
Emergency services say fire is out, police advise motorists to expect delays, find other routes
Firefighters have put out a "multi-vehicle" fire in the Eaton Centre parking garage in downtown Toronto.
They say they are in the process of clearing the smoke from the facility and evacuating the mall as a precautionary measure.
Toronto Fire crews battling multi vehicle fire at Eaton Centre Parking garage. Police closing Yonge St. from Queen St. to Dundas St. Please avoid the area.—@Toronto_Fire
Queen Street is closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street, and emergency services are asking the public to avoid the area.
Earlier reports had said a stretch of Yonge Street was closed. Police are advising the public to expect delays and consider alternate routes.
There are currently no reports of injuries.
FIRE:<br>Toronto Eaton Centre<br>- reports of a fire in the parkade<br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> o/s - advised fire is out<br>- no reported injuries, mall was evacuated<br>- ongoing investigation<br>- road closures in the immediate area<br>- expect delays<br>- consider alternate routes<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1834788?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1834788</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations
Police said in a tweet that their investigation is ongoing.