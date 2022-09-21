Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fire in Eaton Centre parking garage closes stretch of Queen Street, Toronto police investigating

Firefighters have put out a "multi-vehicle" fire in the Eaton Centre parking garage in downtown Toronto. Queen Street is closed, from Yonge Street to Bay Street, according to Toronto Fire.

Emergency services say fire is out, police advise motorists to expect delays, find other routes

Toronto Fire Services say crews are battling a multi vehicle fire in the Eaton Centre parking garage. (Rozenn Nicolle/CBC-Radio Canada)

They say they are in the process of clearing the smoke from the facility and evacuating the mall as a precautionary measure.

Queen Street is closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street, and emergency services are asking the public to avoid the area.

Earlier reports had said a stretch of Yonge Street was closed. Police are advising the public to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Police said in a tweet that their investigation is ongoing.

