Fire in Eaton Centre parking garage closes stretch of Queen Street, Toronto police investigating

Firefighters have put out a "multi-vehicle" fire in the Eaton Centre parking garage in downtown Toronto.

They say they are in the process of clearing the smoke from the facility and evacuating the mall as a precautionary measure.

Toronto Fire crews battling multi vehicle fire at Eaton Centre Parking garage. Police closing Yonge St. from Queen St. to Dundas St. Please avoid the area. —@Toronto_Fire

Queen Street is closed from Yonge Street to Bay Street, and emergency services are asking the public to avoid the area.

Earlier reports had said a stretch of Yonge Street was closed. Police are advising the public to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

FIRE:
Toronto Eaton Centre
- reports of a fire in the parkade
- police o/s
- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised fire is out
- no reported injuries, mall was evacuated
- ongoing investigation
- road closures in the immediate area
- expect delays
- consider alternate routes
#GO1834788
^al —@TPSOperations

Police said in a tweet that their investigation is ongoing.

