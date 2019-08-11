Man dead following shooting incident in Vaughan

A man was shot and killed in Vaughan on Saturday, York Regional Police say.

Investigators with the homicide unit say they commenced an investigation around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a man went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim later died in hospital.

Initial information suggests that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. following a fight outside a residence near Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.

Police are looking for two or more male suspects who fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything, or has cell phone video or images of the incident to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.