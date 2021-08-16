Vaughan parent fined $880 for sending child with COVID-19 symptoms to daycare

A Vaughan parent has been fined $880 for sending their child to daycare while they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, a spokesperson for York Region says.

Fifteen children at the daycare have tested positive for COVID-19 since the incident occurred on Aug. 3, according to Patrick Casey, the region's director of corporate communications.

Officials did not disclose the name of the daycare, however the only Vaughan licensed child care centre listed on the region's website for an outbreak of COVID-19 cases is Tiny Treasures Learning and Child Care Centre. It was listed as having 16 cases among students and one staff or visitor case as of Monday afternoon.

Tiny Treasures Learning and Child Care Centre in Vaughan is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the province's website. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The facility denied an interview request from CBC News.

York Region Public Health charged the parent last week for violating the region's Section 22 order by sending their child to daycare, even though they would not have passed the daily COVID-19 screening tool, Casey said in a statement.

The parent was charged $770, as well as a victim surcharge fee of $110, totalling $880.

There have been 129 inspections and investigations conducted by York Region Public Health since the Section 22 Class Order was issued in March, resulting in 18 charges being laid for non-compliance, Casey said.