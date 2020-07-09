Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a business plaza in the Keele Street and Rutherford Road area around 1:20 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find the woman dead.

A white Audi SUV with two occupants remained the scene, police say. The driver of that SUV is without vital signs. The passenger is also injured, but it unclear exactly how severely.

The service's major collision investigation unit is headed to the scene.

More to come