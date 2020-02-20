Woman, 80, dies after serious crash in Vaughan

An elderly woman has been pronounced dead after a crash in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police were called to the scene in the Weston Road and Highway 400 are around 1:45 p.m.

That's where they say an 80-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead soon afterward.

Three others suffered minor injuries.

Roads in the area have been closed for the police investigation.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.