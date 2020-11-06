Male pedestrian fatally struck in Vaughan hit and run, police say

York Regional Police are searching for a white transport truck after a male pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Friday afternoon in Vaughan.

Police say they received a call shortly after 4:00 p.m. about a pedestrian that had been struck at the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road.

Police spokesperson Andy Pattenden said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the suspect vehicle is a white transport truck that left the scene.

New Huntington Road is closed from Highway 7 to Conair Parkway. So is Zenway Boulevard from Huntington Road to New Enterprise Way.

Police say the roads will be closed for several hours as they continue investigating.

Investigators are urging anyone with information or any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.