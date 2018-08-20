Aston Martin driver clocked going 158 km/h in Vaughan school zone, police say

A 31-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after a police officer clocked a brand new Aston Martin sports car going nearly four times the speed limit in a Vaughan, Ont., school zone on Sunday evening.

The man was driving 158 km/h in a 40 km/h zone along Martin Grove Road, south of Highway 7, around 8 p.m. when he was stopped by the officer, York Regional Police say.

He faces three Highway Traffic Act charges, including stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.

The bright yellow luxury sports car has also been impounded for seven days.