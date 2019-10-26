Victim in Vaughan shooting ID'd as 17-year-old Azando Fearon

Police have identified the victim of an Aug. 10 shooting incident in Vaughan as 17-year-old Azando Fearon.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. following a fight outside a residence near Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.

Fearon went to hospital, on his own, but died there some time later.

On Friday, York Regional Police said they've charged two 18-year-olds in connection with Fearon's death.



The two men were arrested after searches in Toronto and Vaughan, police said. Both have been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The men are being held in custody and the investigation is still active, police said.