4 teens arrested in Vaughan shooting that injured boy, 16

Police say they've arrested four teens in connection with a shooting at a library parking lot in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say the incident took place last Monday and left a 16-year-old boy with a minor gunshot wound.

They say the boy is a student at a nearby secondary school and was involved in an altercation in the parking lot when he was shot.

Police say they charged a 17-year-old boy last Wednesday with accessory after the fact to attempted murder and accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm with intent.

They say investigators have since arrested and charged three others -- two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old.

Those three all face multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

