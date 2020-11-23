Police watchdog investigating after man hit during 'exchange of gunfire' with officers in Vaughan

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was hit during "an exchange of gunfire" with officers in Vaughan on Monday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Creditstone Road and Highway 7. The lot is shared by a banquet hall and an adjacent apartment building.

York police Staff Sgt. Eric Gawant wouldn't comment on what preceded the shootout or the extent of the man's injuries, saying only that he is alive and was taken to a hospital.

In a tweet, the Special Investigations Unit said the man is 23 years old and appealed for any witnesses to come forward. More information is expected later this morning.

Police taped off a large area of several city blocks around the scene overnight. A stretch of Highway 7 was also closed for a time.