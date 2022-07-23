2 men dead following early morning shooting at nightclub in Vaughan

Two men were killed and a woman is in serious condition following a shooting in Vaughan, early Saturday morning, York Regional Police say.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a nightclub in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street for a report of a shooting.

Police located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

In a news release, officers said that a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before they arrived. No descriptions have been released.

Police say anyone who may have cell phone video or photographs from inside or outside the nightclub at the time of the shooting should contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.