7 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 84 high-risk contacts at Vaughan nail salon

York Region Public Health is warning patrons of a Vaughan nail salon about possible COVID-19 exposure after seven cases of the virus were confirmed there in late March, with 84 people considered at high-risk of being infected.

The public health agency says Nails at Anthon's on Weston Road had not properly maintained a list of patrons and did not track the type of service each client received, nor the name of the staff member who provided it.

As of April 8, the agency says, seven of the eight staff at the salon had confirmed variant of concern cases of COVID-19.

"All positive cases worked while they were able to transmit the virus," it said in a news release.

"Without a proper patron list, Public Health continues to have difficulty identifying high-risk contacts, resulting in the need for a public notice."

The salon has been closed since March 26 at 1 p.m., but anyone who visited there from March 23 to March 26 is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days following their visit, monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop.

The agency says close contact remains the greatest factor in the spread of COVID-19 in the region.