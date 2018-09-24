Tottenham man, 49, identified as victim in Vaughan shooting

A Tottenham man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Vaughan on Friday night.

Behget Toma Eyup, 49, was shot and killed in the rear of a plaza at 3850 Steeles Ave. W.

York Regional Police were called to the area shortly after 8 p.m.

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death. All three have been charged with second degree murder.

Investigators also believe there is a fourth suspect on the loose. Officers are not releasing any details on who the suspect is, but are encouraging that individual to seek legal counsel and surrender to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries.

Several people were seen fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. That vehicle was found in Toronto, with the help of the Toronto police, and the three teens were taken into custody.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are asking for more witnesses to come forward. Officers are also canvassing the area for security camera video footage.

Anybody who may have seen or heard anything in the area, before or after the shooting, is asked to contact police.

Nearby businesses or residences that may have video surveillance, or any drivers who may have dashboard camera footage, are also urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.