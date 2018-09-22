Police arrest 3 teens after man dies of injuries in Vaughan shooting

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Vaughan on Friday night, York Regional Police say.

Police said a man, 49, was fatally wounded in the rear of a plaza at 3850 Steeles Avenue West. Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he died of his injuries.

Several people were seen fleeing from the scene in a vehicle. That vehicle was found in Toronto, with the help of the Toronto police, and the three teens were taken into custody.

The scene at the rear of the plaza is still behind police tape.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are asking for more witnesses to come forward. Officers are also canvassing the area for security camera video footage.

Anybody who may have seen or heard anything in the area, before or after the shooting, are asked to contact police.

Nearby businesses or residences that may have video surveillance, or any drivers who may have dashboard camera footage, are also urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865.