Vaughan election: Maurizio Bevilacqua re-elected as mayor, CBC Toronto projects

Maurizio Bevilacqua has been re-elected for his third term as mayor of Vaughan, CBC Toronto projects.

Bevilacqua, who was first elected mayor in 2010, received 27,371 votes — about 71 per cent of the ballots cast — with 108 of 140 polls reporting.

He appeared to have handily defeated Frank Miele, a university instructor and former economic development commissioner for the city, and Salvino Quatela, a senior and fixture at municipal council meetings.

Vaughan's election campaign was mostly fought over traffic and transit issues, concerns over uncontrolled population growth and development, and the rising cost of living.

Residents in the city have long complained about gridlocked traffic, despite the opening of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station last December, which was $400 million over budget. Residents also say the city lacks sufficient bus links and affordable parking.

As in many 905 municipalities, attempts to support the city's massive growth while maintaining the parks and natural space of the area have become fraught issues among voters and were also key concerns during the race.