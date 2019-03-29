Public health officials warn of measles exposure at Vaughan Mills mall

Toronto Public Health is warning the public about possible measles exposure at the Vaughan Mills shopping centre earlier this March.

Officials say they have confirmed a case of the virus in an adult who contracted the infection in another country.

Anyone at the mall on March 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed, the agency said in a release.

The measles virus is circulating in several countries and anyone travelling abroad should make sure they're protected against the virus before departure, the release said.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads especially easily to people with weakened immune systems, as well as children under the age of one and pregnant women. Anyone who hasn't had measles in the past or who hasn't had two doses of the measles vaccine is also susceptible.

The agency says it is following up on all known contacts who may have been exposed to the virus, and advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to: