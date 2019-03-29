Public health officials warn of measles exposure at Vaughan Mills mall
Anyone at the mall on March 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed, Toronto Public Health says
Toronto Public Health is warning the public about possible measles exposure at the Vaughan Mills shopping centre earlier this March.
Officials say they have confirmed a case of the virus in an adult who contracted the infection in another country.
Anyone at the mall on March 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. may have been exposed, the agency said in a release.
Measles is highly contagious and spreads especially easily to people with weakened immune systems, as well as children under the age of one and pregnant women. Anyone who hasn't had measles in the past or who hasn't had two doses of the measles vaccine is also susceptible.
The agency says it is following up on all known contacts who may have been exposed to the virus, and advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to:
- Check your immunization records. Anyone born before 1970 is considered protected against the virus.
- Watch for signs of infection, such as a high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes and a red rash lasting at least four days.
- If you haven't had a second dose of the vaccine, get one. A second dose is only effective within three days of exposure.
- Call the TPH hotline at 416-338-7600 or 311 for infants, pregnant women or people with weakened systems who may be affected.