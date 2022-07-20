Vaughan man, 26, charged with murder in shooting death outside Scotiabank Arena

A Vaughan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Toronto man outside Scotiabank Arena.

Nirusan Shakespearethas, 26, was arrested, charged and appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The shooting happened in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard on Saturday evening. Toronto police were called to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Stephen Little-McClacken, 24, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said they believe the shooting was targeted.

The shooting prompted police to evacuate and shut down Union Station for two hours on Saturday night because a suspect in the shooting ran into the station. Police said another suspect ran south towards Lake Shore Boulevard.

The lock down forced thousands of people out of the station and stopped GO train, UP Express and TTC service out of the station following a Blue Jays game.