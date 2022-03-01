'I'll never stop asking why,' father of 2 Vaughan kids killed by teen driver tells sentencing hearing

Ketan Chaudhari was standing in his garage last May when his life was changed forever.

Hearing the sound of tires screeching, he ran to find two of his children seriously injured from a speeding car that had lost control and struck them.

"I froze and I look up and a car is in the air, and I jump up then and I see bodies on the floor," Chaudhari said Tuesday afternoon at the Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket. That's where a sentencing hearing took place in the judge-alone trial for the 17-year-old driver, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Chaudhari's was one of several victim impact statements read aloud in court Tuesday.

"I picked up Jax and gave him to my wife," he continued. "Jax was coughing up blood on my wife's lap."



I get these overwhelming shocks in my body when I think about never seeing them again. - Ketan Chaudhari, father of Anaya and Jax

It's a memory that Chaudhari says haunts him relentlessly, forcing him to consider if there was anything he could have done to prevent it.

"I'll always wonder why. Why them, why not me? What did I do to my family? Why did my family deserve this?" he said.

"I'll never get answers, but I'll never stop asking why."

Holding the toy dinosaur his late son played with, Ketan Chaudhari gives an emotional victim impact statement in the trial of a teen who has pleaded guilty to killing two of Chaudhari's young children as they played on their driveway last May. (Pam Davies)

Chaudhari also spoke about what followed: the desperate attempt by hospital staff to save the children and the moment when first his son, then daughter, died of their injuries.

"We were lying next to him when his little arm dropped," he said. "Her last breaths haunt me ... those breaths are painful."

Teen pleaded guilty in December

It was around noon on May 16, 2021 when tragedy struck.

Anaya, 10, and Jax, 4, were playing in their driveway on Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road in Vaughan. They were joined by their 60-year-old neighbour, who was helping them fix a bike.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the teen was speeding in a black Mercedes, reaching 102 km/h a half second before the vehicle struck the curb. That's when the car launched into the air, striking the curb, then the children and neighbour.

Police said they were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road, around noon on May 16, 2021. In their original reports, police said the driver of a black, 2017 Mercedes C Class had gone off the road and hit three people in a residential driveway. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

The siblings were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both died in hospital the next day. The neighbour was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was just 16 at the time.

He attended a bail hearing on May 26, 2021 and was then out on bail and living under house arrest until his hearing in December. That's when he pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

At times, while listening to the victim impact statements during Tuesday's hearing, he hung his head and wiped his eyes.

He spoke near the end of the day, saying he is "deeply tortured everyday and night by the pain, grief and misery I have put upon the families involved."

"I am so, so sorry for the damage I have caused," he said through tears. "Not a single day I go without remembering what I have caused."

He continued to say he will continue to hold his guilt for the rest of his life.

Justice David Rose listens to closing arguments during a sentencing hearing for the teen accused of killing two young children while they played on the driveway in front of their Vaughan home. (Pam Davies )

In its closing submission, the defence asked for a maximum of two years of probation and a five-year driving prohibition, saying the teen is devastated by the incident and accepts responsibility.

The Crown, meanwhile, says the teen should have known better, was familiar with the road and that his driving went beyond poor judgment.

"The young person [has an] enormous responsibility for this crime," Crown prosecutor Sean Doyle told Justice David Rose.

Doyle suggested to Justice Rose that a period of jail time is required, along with a 10-year driving ban.

Fundraiser surpasses $150K

A few days after the crash, the family of the victims set up a fundraising campaign with the SickKids Foundation, which has since raised more than $150,000.

The family describes Anaya as "the best of both worlds," loving science as much as she loved art.

They say Jax was an animal lover who "loved to roar like his favourite dinosaur" and wanted to grow up to be a ninja warrior.

"I get these overwhelming shocks in my body when I think about never seeing them again," Chaudhari told court.

"What will I do without them?"

Mourners left flowers at the site where Anaya and Jax were struck, with the damaged earth and skid marks seen nearby. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Chaudhari says the tragic events of that day have impacted every part of his life, including his job — which he hasn't returned to since the incident — and his marriage.

"It's hard," he said. "We watch people and feel jealous about their happy lives, and wonder what we're going to do."

Chaudhari says he also mourns for Anaya and Jax's younger sister, whose life will forever be shaped by the tragedy of losing her two siblings.

"All the things she used to do with her older siblings, she now has to do by herself," Chaudhari said. "She has a hard time sleeping at night. I hear her crying sometimes, and know she is hiding her hurt and pain from us."

Sentencing deferred

Justice Rose did not hand down a sentence on Tuesday.

A sentencing date was not determined in court, but Rose said he expects to have reasons for a sentence ready in the next few weeks.

"I'm going to need some time to consider this," he told court.