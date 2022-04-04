Teen driver in Vaughan crash that killed 2 children sentenced to 1 year in open custody

A teen driver who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that fatally struck two young children in front of their Vaughan home has been sentenced to serve a year in an open custody youth facility.

The boy who was 16 years old at the time, and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The sentence will be followed by six months of community supervision, a six-year driving prohibition and one year of probation.

Justice David Rose handed down the sentence at a Newmarket court Monday morning.

On May 16, 2021, Anaya Chaudhari, 10, and Jax Chaudhari, 4, were playing in their driveway on Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road in Vaughan around noon. They were with their 60-year-old neighbour, who was helping them fix a bike.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the teen was speeding in a black Mercedes, reaching 102 km/h a half second before the vehicle struck the curb. That's when the car launched into the air and hit the children and neighbour.

The siblings were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries along with the neighbour, who had minor injuries. Jax died later that day and Anaya died the following day.

The Richmond Hill teen was arrested at the scene. He attended a bail hearing in May and was then out on bail and living under house arrest until his hearing in December.