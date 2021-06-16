Man dead in Vaughan house fire

A man has died after he was pulled from a burning building in Vaughan Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on James Street around noon, York Regional Police Duty Insp. Simon James told CBC News. When they got there, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were told a man was trapped on the second floor, James said, and they managed to pull him out of the home.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, James said.

Fire crews remain at the scene, and Woodbridge Avenue is closed to traffic.