Male pedestrian fatally struck in Vaughan hit and run, police say

A male pedestrian has died after a hit and run Friday afternoon in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say they received a call shortly after 4:00 p.m. about a pedestrian that had been struck at the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road.

Police spokesperson Andy Pattenden said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not remain.

Investigators and are looking for information on the vehicle that fled, police say.

New Huntington Road is closed from Highway 7 to Conair Parkway. So is Zenway Boulevard from Huntington Road to New Enterprise Way.

Police say the roads will be closed for several hours as they continue investigating.

Investigators urging anyone with information or any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage, to come forward.