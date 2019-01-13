Man, 78, critically injured in Vaughan crash, 7 others slightly hurt

A man, 78, suffered critical injuries after two cars crashed in Vaughan early Sunday, York Regional Police say.

Seven other people suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 7 and Jane Street at about 3:20 a.m., according to Insp. Jennifer McCue.

The critically injured man was in a minivan with six other people when it collided with an SUV. The seven were taken to hospital, along with the driver of the SUV, the sole occupant of that vehicle.

Cause of crash under investigation

McCue said police are still trying to determine what caused the crash, but police do not think alcohol and drugs were factors. No charges have been laid.

Officers from York police's major collision investigation unit are continuing to gather evidence at the scene. Debris was strewn across the intersection.

Highway 7 remains closed in both directions from Maplecrete Road to Millway Avenue, while Jane Street is still closed in both directions from Apple Mill Road to Doughton Road.

