2 killed in Vaughan townhouse fire

Two people have died following a fire in Vaughan Saturday afternoon, fire officials say.

Deputy fire Chief Grant Moffatt said crews responded to a fire at a townhouse complex in the Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive area around 2:30 p.m., after getting reports that two people were trapped inside.

"Unfortunately I have to bring the news that we've removed two persons and they've succumbed to their injuries," Moffatt said.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Like 'a blowtorch'

It's not yet known how the fire started, but Moffatt said it was wind-driven.

"The winds blowing as hard as they are caused the fire to move through the house," Moffatt said. "And as one firefighter called it, [it was like] a blowtorch."

Moffatt said fire crews were able to put out the fire.

He said Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, along with Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services and York Regional Police.