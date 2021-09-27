Woman, 28, killed in Vaughan crash, police seeking witnesses

Police in York Region are looking for witnesses after a crash in Vaughan that left a 28-year-old woman dead.

Police were called at around 11:14 a.m. Saturday to Dufferin Street, between Teston Road and Major Mackenize Drive.

That's where they say there had been a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Fit and a white Infinity QX6 SUV.

The woman, who had been driving the Honda, was rushed to hospital where she died shortly after.

The driver and passengers in the Infinity were not injured.

Police are investigating and asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footrage to contact them by calling 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704.