Teen driver charged in crash that killed Vaughan siblings released on bail

A 16-year-old from Richmond Hill charged in connection with a crash that killed two young siblings in Vaughan earlier this month has been granted bail.

The male teen, who cannot be named under conditions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, sobbed on and off during a virtual hearing Wednesday while listening from the youth detention centre where he has been in custody since his arrest.

The teen's release was granted with his parents as his sureties, posting $300,000 in bail.

Conditions of his release include:

That he must live with his parents and remain in his residence at all times unless accompanied by his sureties.

To attend school remotely except when remote classes are no longer available, and then one of his parents must drive him to and from school.

To not operate a vehicle or be in possession of car keys at any time.

To remain in Ontario, as well as hand over passports to police within 24 hours and not apply for any other passports.

To not go near the scene of the crash, even with his sureties.

The two siblings, Anaya, 10, and Jax, 4, were playing in their driveway on Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road, on May 16.

A neighbour was helping them fix a bike when a black Mercedes went off the road and struck both children, police said.

The siblings were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anaya, 10, and Jax, 4, are pictured in this photo on SickKids Foundation's fundraiser page. The siblings were playing in their driveway earlier this month when a black Mercedes went off the road, striking both the children and a neighbour. (SickKids)

The driver is facing multiple charges, including two counts of dangerous operation causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

A SickKids Foundation fundraising campaign set up by the family calls Anaya a "loving angel" who was a "confident, athletic girl who brightened up the world with her beautiful smile."

The family said Jax was "free-spirited" and a "vibrant, energetic boy who filled everyone's hearts with so much love and joy."

The accused in the case is due back in virtual court on June 17.