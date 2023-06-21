Vaughan looking into split from York Region

A week after the mayor of Markham called for York Region to become one city, the mayor of Vaughan is directing his city's staff to look into separating from the region.

In a special meeting held Tuesday, councillors passed a motion put forward by Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca directing city staff to explore a new government model that would allow the city and other municipalities in the region to become independent.

"I believe it's important for us to be in the driver's seat," Del Duca said at the meeting.

The province previously announced it will be naming regional facilitators for the municipalities of York, Durham, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe and Waterloo, who will explore whether those cities and towns could stand independently.

York Region consists of nine municipalities — Markham, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, King Township, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Vaughan and Whitchurch-Stouffville. It also has a regional government — the Regional Municipality of York.

Del Duca said this motion sends a clear signal to the municipalities and the province that Vaughan is a "partner that can help the province and help our counterparts across York Region with perhaps a new governance structure."

The motion says Vaughan contributes the highest share of property tax revenue to York Region and that the city will grow by 66 per cent by 2051.

"The status quo governance model in York Region should be changed and modernized so as to reflect the current and future needs of our residents," the motion reads.

Motion comes after Markham mayor asked for consolidation

Del Duca's motion comes a week after the mayor of Markham wrote a letter to the province calling on the provincial government to consolidate different municipalities in York Region into one city.

"Consolidating into one city would result in significant savings in both operating and capital budgets," Frank Scarpitti said in his letter dated June 14.

The following day, Premier Doug Ford rebuffed that call and said Scarpitti is the only mayor in the region who wants that to happen.

The discussion about changes to the governance structure in York Region comes after the province announced Peel Region will be dissolved at the start of 2025.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said in May that the move will allow the region's three municipalities — Mississauga, the Town of Caledon and Brampton — to more efficiently build the housing the region will need in the next two decades.