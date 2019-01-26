2 men dead in early morning shooting at Vaughan banquet hall

Two men are dead following a shooting inside a Vaughan banquet hall and restaurant early Saturday, York Regional Police say.

Police believe there could be other victims.

Officers were called to the Dream Palace Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 8131 Keele St., near Rivermede Road, at 4:16 a.m. Several people called 911 about the sound of gunshots.

"Upon arrival, it was quite the chaotic scene," Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, duty inspector for York Regional Police, said Saturday.

Officers found two men, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One, found inside the restaurant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, found outside, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where he died of his injuries. He had been shot in the legs, Mitchell said.

No names or ages have been released.

Police unsure of what preceded shooting

"Exactly what the events are that led up to this, we don't know. The investigation is in its infancy," he said.

Police are trying to identify the bodies, Mitchell said. Next of kin have not been notified yet.

There were people inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred, he added.

"I know there was a bunch of people scrambling to get out of that restaurant when our officers arrived," he said.

"Anytime you have gunfire in a crowd, there's a potential that other people have been injured. If they have fled the scene and they are injured, we don't know that just yet."

Restaurant behind police tape

Police have not released any suspect information, but officers have taped off the restaurant and are trying to obtain security camera video.

Officers have not recovered a gun.

Homicide detectives and forensics teams are at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call York Regional Police.