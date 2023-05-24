1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Vaughan industrial plaza

One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a double shooting in Vaughan early Wednesday, York police say.

The shooting happened at around 3:50 a.m. in an industrial plaza on Creditstone Road near Highway 7, said Sgt. Clint Whitney.

Officers arrived to find two males with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, Whitney said. No further information about the victims was provided.

York police's homicide unit is investigating. There was no suspect description in the hours following the shooting.

Whitney said there is a large police presence on Creditstone Road and drivers should expect traffic disruptions throughout the morning.