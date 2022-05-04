Thieves in diamond heist rappelled into Vaughan jewelry store, cut hole in safe, police say

Police are searching for a group of thieves who managed to rappel down into a Vaughan jewelry store last month, cut a hole into a safe and escape with multiple diamonds.

Surveillance video released Wednesday captures the minutes leading up to the heist on April 16. In it, four people are seen walking through an empty parking lot — two of them dressed in all black and two others also wearing construction vests.

In a news release, York Regional Police say four to five men entered the store from the roof around 8:50 p.m.

Investigators are now looking for any witnesses who can help identify the men.

Police say they would also like to speak with anyone with dashboard footage of the area of Weston Road between Highway 7 and Langstaff Road, from April 16 at 7 a.m. to the 5 a.m. next day.

Two suspect vehicles have been identified: an older model Honda Odyssey and a newer model white Toyota CRV.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).