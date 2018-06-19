Skip to Main Content
3 injured, 1 critically, after serious crash in Vaughan intersection
Updated

Three people were injured, one critically, after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Vaughan early Tuesday.

Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 closed in all directions as police investigate

CBC News ·
Three vehicles crashed in a Vaughan intersection early Tuesday, injuring three people, including one critically. Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 is closed in all four directions as police investigate. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7, where the crash occurred, shortly after 6 a.m.

One person without vital signs and two others less seriously injured were taken to a local hospital, according to York Regional Police.

The current condition of the three is not known. 

York police's major collision investigation unit is at the scene to determine what happened.

"This accident is serious in nature," Staff Sgt. Andrew Graham, of the duty inspector's office for York Regional Police, said on Tuesday.

"We do have a serious injury involved in this accident."

York Regional Police have closed roads in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 as officers investigate.

Highway 7 is closed from Islington to Marycroft avenues, while Pine Valley Drive is closed from Embassy to Strada drives.

Graham said the intersection may be closed until 12 noon for the investigation.

