3 injured, 1 critically, after serious crash in Vaughan intersection

Three people were injured, one critically, after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Vaughan early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7, where the crash occurred, shortly after 6 a.m.

One person without vital signs and two others less seriously injured were taken to a local hospital, according to York Regional Police.

Road Closure Highway 7/Pine Valley Dr. (serious personal injury collision). Please avoid the area of Highway 7 from Marycroft to Islington. Also, on Pinevalley from Embassy Dr. to Stradra Dr. —@YRP The current condition of the three is not known.

York police's major collision investigation unit is at the scene to determine what happened.

"This accident is serious in nature," Staff Sgt. Andrew Graham, of the duty inspector's office for York Regional Police, said on Tuesday.

"We do have a serious injury involved in this accident."

York Regional Police have closed roads in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 as officers investigate.

Highway 7 is closed from Islington to Marycroft avenues, while Pine Valley Drive is closed from Embassy to Strada drives.

Graham said the intersection may be closed until 12 noon for the investigation.

1 person has been transported in critical condition fr the serious accident at Hwy 7/PVD. <a href="https://twitter.com/YRP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YRP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JeremyGlobalTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeremyGlobalTV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VaughanFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VaughanFire</a> @1059. VFRS has completed its extrication and will be clearing shortly. Pls avoid the area while police investigate <a href="https://twitter.com/City_of_Vaughan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@City_of_Vaughan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/YggrMQNhmL">pic.twitter.com/YggrMQNhmL</a> —@VaughanFire