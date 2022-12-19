1 dead, multiple people shot at Vaughan condo building: York police

York police say at least one person is dead and multiple people have been shot at a condo tower complex in Vaughan on Sunday night.

Police said on Twitter there are "multiple victims."

Video from the scene showed at least three ambulances and many more police vehicles. Firefighters were also called to the condo building, in the Jane Street and Rutherford Road area.

A male suspect died following an interaction with officers, police said.

At least one woman, who was conscious, was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Officers could be seen patrolling the scene with heavy weapons drawn.

York police said Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be notified.

The SIU looks into any incident in Ontario where someone has died when police are present.

York police are scheduled to hold a news conference near the scene at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The City of Vaughan is located in the Regional Municipality of York, just north of Toronto.

More to come.