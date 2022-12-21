Estranged daughters of Vaughan condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'

The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.

Francesco Villi killed five people — three condo board members and their partners — in a shooting at his Vaughan, Ont., highrise Sunday night, police say.

Three daughters of the 73-year-old gunman said they were "deeply heartbroken" for the victims' families.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences. We are in absolute shock and utter devastation," said the daughters in a statement shared Wednesday by the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario's police watchdog.

Villi had an aggressive, "Jekyll and Hyde"-type personality, the daughters said, and a history of domestic abuse against both mothers of his children and his daughters. They said his children had been estranged from him for over five years.

"His children tried to have some form of a relationship through the years and many offers of help were continuously denied, leaving them no choice but to cut off ties with him for their own health and well-being," the statement read.

The daughters, whose names were not provided, said it was the only statement the family would make and asked for privacy.

"We are grieving for the families, and they are in our hearts," the statement reads.

Candlelight vigil planned for victims

York Regional Police say five people were killed and one woman seriously injured Sunday night when the 73-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in his Vaughan, Ont., condo building before he was shot dead by police.

A candlelight vigil is expected to take place Wednesday night for the victims of the shooting.

The vigil is slated to take place at the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Naveed Dada, 59, (left), Rita Camilleri, 57, (middle) and Vittorio Panza, 79, are three of five victims who died during a Sunday night shooting at their condo complex in Vaughan, Ontario. CBC News is working to obtain photos of the other two victims. (Naveed Dada/LinkedIn, Rita Camilleri/Facebook and Carmela Pirri/Facebook)

Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to deliver remarks and the city is asking attendees to bring a candle.

Police identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada.

Doreen Di Nino's husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.