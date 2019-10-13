Skip to Main Content
2 dead following 2-vehicle collision in Vaughan
Two people have died and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

3rd victim of crash transported to local hospital, paramedics say

Around 2:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for reports of 'a serious collision' on King Vaughan Road, York Regional Police say. (Greg Ross/CBC)

Around 2:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for reports of "a serious collision" on King Vaughan Road, according to police.

On arrival, they located three victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics say two victims were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. One of them later died.

Police have closed King Vaughan Road between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road.

