1 dead, 2 others injured following serious collision in Vaughan

One person is dead and two others have been injured following a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Sunday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road shortly after 12 p.m. for a collision with multiple injuries.

Lisa Cramarossa, a spokesperson with York Regional Police, said when they arrived they located three people with injuries.

"One patient was pronounced on scene, unfortunately," Cramarossa said.

"A second patient was transported to a trauma centre and a third patient was transported to local hospital."

The Major Collision Unit is investigating.

Dufferin Street, Langstaff Road and Vaughan Road are expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.