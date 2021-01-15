Vaughan closes skating rinks, toboggan hill, dog park in bid to curb COVID-19

Vaughan has closed its outdoor skating rinks, one toboggan hill and one dog park to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The closures, which took effect on Friday, come after Ontario instituted a stay-at-home order for the province as well as a second state of emergency.

"This is the most recent step taken to protect the health and safety of citizens and staff," the city said in a news release Friday.

"All decisions about closing and opening facilities continue to be informed by Vaughan-specific data and reflect guidance issued by York Region Public Health and the provincial government — with public safety being the priority."

Skating rinks at the following community centres are closed: Chancellor Community Centre, Dufferin Clark Community Centre, Father E. Bulfon Community Centre, Garnet A. Williams Community Centre and Vellore Village Community Centre.

The city has also closed the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park and the dog park at 299 Racco Parkway.

"Enforcement and education efforts have been increased across the city. Greater attention and a more assertive, proactive approach to enforcement are underway," the city added in the release.

The city noted that Vaughan City Hall and the Joint Operations Centre are still closed and will remain closed until June 2021 at the earliest.

Open trails remain available for use. Anyone using them is urged to follow public health measures, including physical distancing.

