Festivalgoers fuming after Vaughan suddenly revokes permit for Caribana event

The sudden cancellation of one of weekend's most highly-anticipated Caribana events in Vaughan has left some festival-goers fuming.

Carnival Kingdom, which was supposed to feature artists like Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons and Destra, was reportedly cancelled just moments before doors were to open.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city of Vaughan said the permit was revoked after "it was determined that the organizers did not comply with the terms."

It added Sunday afternoon that the decision to grant and revoked the permit were made by city staff and not the mayor or council. "The City of Vaughan also received a number of public complaints about the event," it said.

When contacted by CBC Toronto for more information, the city said it had "no further comment at this time."

The cancellation of Carnival Kingdom had sparked fierce backlash on social media with many struggling to understand the city's decision.

Sundas Malik was hoping to attend the event Saturday and said she was "heartbroken" to learn that it was cancelled.

"People worked hard to make this party happen. They worked really hard and they love this party," Malik said. "People come down here to have fun and just show love and then last minute they cancel the party."

Some responded to the city's decision on Twitter and said a similar event on Friday brought significant noise.

For some, like Malik, the city's response wasn't enough.

"What happened last night should never have happened. It was very unprofessional of the city of Vaughan to do that," Malik said. "It wasn't okay to do that to people last minute."

A statement by Carnival Kingdom said the event had "all of its permits in place," ahead of time.

"The permits were pulled by the city just 2 hours before doors opening. For reasons we don't know at this time fully. Every event executed has been complete with smooth process and professionalism," the statement said.

A Facebook page for the event said that over 10,000 people from all over the world were expected to attend the event Saturday night.

For her part, Malik says she feels badly for what the event's shutdown meant for those who travelled to Toronto for the event.

"If I flew down here on vacation to go to a party like this and this happened, I would be really upset and I would not want to come back to Toronto."

An Instagram page by event organizers says refunds would be issued in 72 hours.