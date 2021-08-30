2 charged, 1 wanted in death of woman whose body was found in suitcase in Toronto

Two men are facing charges and Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a third person in the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the west end of the city.

Investigators found the remains of 41-year-old Varsha Gajula, of Caledon, near the corner of Keele Street and Hillary Avenue last Wednesday.

Police say they've since conducted a number of searches, and charged two men with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a body.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Carita Jackson.

Jackson is wanted on a count of second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.