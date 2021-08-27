Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman's body found in west end

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Keele Street and Hillary Avenue in the city’s west end. 

Varsha Gajula, 41, was found dead on Wednesday, according to police

Varsha Gajula, 41, was found dead on Wednesday in Toronto. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Per a police release, officers responded to a suspicious incident call late on Wednesday morning, at which point they located the woman's dead body.

She has been identified as 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are in the area.

Officers have ruled her death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

 

