Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman's body found in west end
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Keele Street and Hillary Avenue in the city’s west end.
Varsha Gajula, 41, was found dead on Wednesday, according to police
Per a police release, officers responded to a suspicious incident call late on Wednesday morning, at which point they located the woman's dead body.
She has been identified as 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are in the area.
Officers have ruled her death a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.