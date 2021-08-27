Toronto police homicide unit investigating after woman's body found in west end

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Keele Street and Hillary Avenue in the city's west end.

Per a police release, officers responded to a suspicious incident call late on Wednesday morning, at which point they located the woman's dead body.

She has been identified as 41-year-old Varsha Gajula of Caledon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are in the area.

Officers have ruled her death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.