City reports COVID-19 variant of concern at Toronto homeless shelter

A COVID-19 case at a Toronto homeless shelter has been identified as a variant of concern, the city said on Saturday.

In a news release, the city said the case is at the Maxwell Meighen Centre, a shelter funded by the city and operated by the Salvation Army, and Toronto Public Health has been informed.

According to the city, the case is the first variant detected at a homeless shelter in Toronto.

The city said the type of variant has not been determined and Public Health Ontario Laboratory is conducting further tests to reconfirm the result and identify the variant.

"The City is advising the public about this case in the interest of transparency," the city said in the release.

Doug Johnson Hatlem, a street pastor with Sanctuary Ministries of Toronto, said the announcement by the city is a positive move.

"Now is always a good time to start transparency. Very worrisome news for shelter residents, the sector, and City," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

The city said the shelter has eight cases of COVID-19. All shelter residents who have tested positive or who are close contacts of people who have tested positive have been sent to an isolation and recovery centre.

Testing of all residents and staff members at the shelter has begun.

The city's shelter, support and housing administration is working with the public health unit and the Salvation Army to implement infection prevention and control measures at the shelter.

These measures include:

Encouraging physical distancing in all areas of the shelter, including washrooms, dining and common areas.

Ensuring the mandatory use of face coverings or masks.

Encouraging frequent hand washing.

Conducting daily symptom screening of all clients and staff.

Enhanced cleaning.

Providing transportation to isolation and recovery sites for individuals who are awaiting results or who test positive to recover.

Conducting ongoing quality assurance site visits to confirm compliance with IPAC measures and provide direction for remediation where required.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., the last time that the city's COVID-19 numbers were updated, there were four homeless shelter outbreaks in Toronto.

In addition to the outbreak at the Maxwell Meighen Centre, there are outbreaks at Dixon Hall, Warden Woods Community Centre - Respite Services, and Seaton House.

A total of 93 shelter residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the numbers, 43 of those cases are at Seaton House, the city's largest shelter for men. One of the Seaton House cases is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 839 COVID-19 cases linked to shelter outbreaks in Toronto.