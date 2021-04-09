Correctional officer charged after 2 women allegedly sexually assaulted at Milton jail

A corrections officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two inmates at a jail in Milton, Ont., police say.

Halton Regional Police say Dwayne Jason Thomas, 42, of Brampton, was arrested on March 25 and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of trust.

Police say they began investigating after they first learned of a sexual assault that took place inside the Vanier Centre for Women on March 5.

Over the course of the investigation, they say they identified a second victim, allegedly sexually assaulted on the same day in a separate incident also inside the facility.

Thomas has been released on an undertaking, but investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police say the case is subject to a publication ban and that no further details are being released at this time.

Thomas's next court date has been set for Apr. 13.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.