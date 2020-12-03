Skip to Main Content
Key witness for defence to testify for 4th day at van attack trial

The key witness for the defence in Toronto's van attack trial is set to testify for the fourth straight day today.

Dr. Alexander Westphal has stopped short of saying Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions

The Canadian Press ·
Alek Minassian has admitted in court to killing 10 people and hurting 16 others when he drove a van down a crowded Toronto sidewalk on April 23, 2018. (Pam Davies/CBC News)

Psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal has stopped short of saying Alek Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018.

He says Minassian does not truly understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people by using a van as a weapon.

But Westphal says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial after he admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

