Man convicted of Toronto van attack files appeal

The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Alek Minassian was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years on June 13.

He filed a notice of appeal to Ontario's top court this week.

In the appeal, Minassian argues, among other things, that the trial judge "misapprehended" expert evidence and made unreasonable findings of fact related to declining to find him not criminally responsible.

The heinous crime shocked the entire city.

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018 when the 25-year-old who was bent on infamy, angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and radicalized in the depths of the internet, deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk in the city's north end.

Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

More to come.