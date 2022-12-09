Data breach of Ontario's vaccine booking system affects hundreds of thousands, province says
OPP laid charges against 2 people in connection with breach last year
Hundreds of thousands of Ontarians' information may have been compromised in a data breach of the province's vaccine management system.
In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery said two people were charged in connection with a November 2021 breach of the COVAXX system.
The charges were made last year by Ontario Provincial Police. The statement does not say how the breach occurred, what charges were laid, nor does it provide the names or ages of the accused.
The ministry says it has been working with the Ministry of Health, police and the Ontario's privacy commissioner to determine the scale and impact of the breach.
Beginning Friday, some 360,000 people will receive notices that their personal information was part of the breach. In over 95 per cent of the cases, "only names and/or phone numbers were impacted," the statement says.
The statement says the vaccine booking system is "regularly monitored and tested" through the Ministry of Health's cyber security protocols, and that the province is "confident" the system remains a secure tool.
