Anti-vaccination billboard campaign called 'dangerous' by Toronto councillor

A Toronto councillor says he's concerned about a series of digital billboards that have gone up around the GTA implying that vaccines are dangerous for children.

"This is deeply disturbing, and potentially dangerous," Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Spadina-Fort York, said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

"I will be speaking with Toronto's Medical Officer of Health to determine how the city can and should respond."

The billboards were paid for by the group Vaccination Choice Canada and went up on Feb. 21. According to a Facebook post by one of the group's members, the campaign consists of four rotating images shown on 50 signs across Toronto. The campaign will run for two weeks, wrote Ted Kuntz, who describes himself in various open letters as the parent of a "vaccine-injured child" who is now deceased.

"A huge thank you to our many donors who made this possible. And a very special thank you to many individuals for their tireless efforts in creating the images and doing all of the many, many behind the scenes tasks it takes to make this happen," Kuntz wrote.

"I hope everyone enjoys their driving around the GTA just a little bit more," he added.

On its website, the non-profit group says its goal is to "inform the public about the existing and emerging scientific research literature evaluating the risks, side-effects and long-term health effects of current vaccination policies."

It denies that it is "anti-vaccination," but rather "vaccine risk aware."

The billboards display four rotating images that suggest vaccines are dangerous for children. (Ted Kuntz/Facebook)

Cressy was not available for an interview on Wednesday, according to his staff.

CBC Toronto has reached out to Vaccine Choice Canada and is awaiting a response.

The billboard campaign comes amid several high-profile cases of the measles in Canada and a growing anti-vaccination movement worldwide.

Canada now has 14 confirmed cases of measles in 2019 — 13 in British Columbia and one in Quebec — and Alberta authorities have issued a health alert after an infected traveller spent 19 hours in the Edmonton area, en route from Vancouver to Inuvik, N.W.T.

The World Health Organization estimates that 136,000 people died from measles in 2017 and that the MMR vaccine first introduced in the early 1960s now prevents two to three million deaths annually. The UN agency has listed "vaccine hesitancy" among its top 10 threats to global health in 2019.