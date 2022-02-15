The first thing Sarah Reid wanted to do when some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted late last month was hit the gym for a good workout. But despite being fully vaccinated with a booster shot, she couldn't do that.

"They turned me away because I didn't have that correct QR code," said Reid, 29.

"I am fully vaccinated and I'm unable to go into any of these places just because of a code."

The government of Premier Doug Ford announced Monday it is removing its proof-of-vaccination system on March 1 but that's little comfort to Reid. She's been waiting for more than a month for the two COVID-19 vaccinations she received in Newfoundland last summer to be processed so they'll appear on her Ontario QR code alongside the booster she received after moving to Toronto last fall.

Thousands waiting for QR code

Since Jan. 4, Ontario residents have been required to show the code to prove their vaccination status, meaning Reid has been unable to visit restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and many other venues and events. Reid is just one of more than 9,000 Toronto residents who received COVID-19 doses outside of Ontario who are still waiting for their vaccinations to be processed and added to their QR codes, according to Toronto Public Health (TPH).

"It'll just be a really frustrating time for me seeing people who are fully vaccinated like myself going to places, and unable to enjoy that," said Reid told CBC News.

"It's tough mentally, especially in the winter time," she said..

Since Jan. 4, Ontario residents have been required to provide a QR code as proof of vaccination to get into locations where the province's proof-of-vaccination rules are in place. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Reid says TPH told her she'd have to wait up to two months for her QR code to be processed — longer than the standard three to four weeks. The delay may be partly because she doesn't have an existing QR code for her Newfoundland doses, which she says TPH asked her to obtain.

At the time of her first two vaccinations, Reid still held a Nova Scotia health card. She graduated from Dalhousie University in Halifax last spring and was spending the summer with her family in Newfoundland and Labrador before moving to Toronto for an internship as an architect.

Reid didn't have a Newfoundland health card when she was vaccinated so she wasn't eligible for the province's QR code.

"It's a system that is seemingly extremely bureaucratic and no one could really understand what I was going through," said Reid. "When Toronto Public Health tells you that it's going to be months until you're able to go anywhere it is kind of a tough pill to swallow."

University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman says he's worried the bureaucracy around QR codes is eroding public trust. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman says Reid's situation is absurd, and he's worried about how vulnerable people might have even more trouble navigating the system.

"How many people are being just swallowed up by this bureaucracy?" said Bowman.

"These stories, and these realities, erode public trust at a time where we really need public trust in the system."

In a statement, TPH told CBC News it is working to process out-of-province vaccinations as quickly as possible. Since June 2021, it has received 124,300 submissions from residents with vaccinations from outside Ontario and as of last Friday had processed more than 115,000 of those submissions.

Processing times are expected to take three to four weeks, but TPH says some cases may take longer depending on their specific circumstances as each submission is subject to a careful manual review process.

TPH is also continuing to hire additional staff to reduce wait times.

For her part, Reid just wants the wait to be over.

"I've reached out to so many people — and I'm hoping someone can help me."